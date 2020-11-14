Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in DXC Technology by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,692,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 948,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $20.50 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

