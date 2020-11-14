Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,137,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 107.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,144,000 after buying an additional 693,682 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,193,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 977,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after buying an additional 259,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 14.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,385,000 after buying an additional 99,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

In other news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

