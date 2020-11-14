Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $405,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,768,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 855,655 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 350,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 346,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 87,657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.