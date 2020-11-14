Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $495,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,621 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $25.39 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

