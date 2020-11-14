Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New $401,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 996.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,872 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 576,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after acquiring an additional 540,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,889 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 608,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 334,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,970,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,806,000 after acquiring an additional 308,263 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $62.35 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

