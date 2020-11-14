Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New $507,000 Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,194 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6,679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,130,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,261,000 after purchasing an additional 339,114 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $98.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average of $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

