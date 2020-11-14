Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,074 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,359,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,501 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 163.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,627 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 62.7% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,635 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 350.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,976 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 215.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,732,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $104,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $75.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

