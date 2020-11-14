Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in FOX by 809.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in FOX by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.40. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $2,009,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $2,549,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

