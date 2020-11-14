Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729,828 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $79,916,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,557 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,999 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -507.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

