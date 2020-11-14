Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.06.

Shares of ZION opened at $37.48 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.