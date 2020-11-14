Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 571 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,734 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,054,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774,693 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,425 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,407,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,970 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in HP by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $86,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $39,489,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.