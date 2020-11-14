Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,402.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 640.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 35,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.80.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

