U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after buying an additional 2,314,505 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $79,695,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

