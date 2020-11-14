UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Accor from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, August 7th. AlphaValue cut shares of Accor to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accor currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. Accor has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.56.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

