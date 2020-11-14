UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Whitbread from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WTBDY stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $17.32.

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

