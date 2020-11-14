UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVEVF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

