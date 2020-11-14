UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LZAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lonza Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 0.75. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.90.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.