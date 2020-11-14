UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UDHCF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded UDG Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDG Healthcare from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS UDHCF opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. UDG Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

