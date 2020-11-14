Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $262.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.27. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after buying an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 617,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,663,000 after buying an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

