Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.15.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $262.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.