Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Under Armour worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Under Armour by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 819,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,608,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,887 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,129,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 216,541 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 8.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

