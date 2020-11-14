Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UAA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.73.

NYSE UAA opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 8.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

