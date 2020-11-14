uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.69) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for uniQure in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.69) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.40) EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QURE. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $43.25 on Thursday. uniQure has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $76.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,062 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $188,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,071,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,932 shares of company stock worth $935,551 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in uniQure by 20.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 14.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 13.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in uniQure by 10.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

