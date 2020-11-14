United Internet’s (UDIRF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) cut United Internet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Internet has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. United Internet had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.