Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $59.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 197,244 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.