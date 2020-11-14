Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on UNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 129.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 166,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

