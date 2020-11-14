USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for USA Compression Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 84.00%.

USAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.44%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 160,983 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 451,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 42,907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 238,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

