V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Raised to $81.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.47.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC stock opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -611.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Insiders have sold 90,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,724 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of V.F. by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in V.F. by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 773.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after buying an additional 95,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.