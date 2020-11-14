Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.19.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

