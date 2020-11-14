ValuEngine Lowers DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of DTE Energy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.81.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.05. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,503 shares of company stock valued at $704,733. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 94,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.