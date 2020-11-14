ValuEngine Lowers Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENDP. BidaskClub lowered Endo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Endo International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a sell rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

