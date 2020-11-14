ValuEngine Lowers Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FRGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.17.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.05.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 23,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 527.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.