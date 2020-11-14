ValuEngine Lowers Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDEN. BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of GDEN opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $437.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.62.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 33,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 585.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 32,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

