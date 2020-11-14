ValuEngine Upgrades Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Lantheus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 24.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 59.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,942 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 363.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 885,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 694,790 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $9,551,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 250,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

