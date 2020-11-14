Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 489,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $114,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,849,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after buying an additional 34,423 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $246.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.25. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $258.30.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

