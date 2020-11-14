Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $45,439,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,327,000 after buying an additional 253,299 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,458.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,587,000 after buying an additional 189,117 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 239,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,761,000 after buying an additional 142,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $21,058,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $173.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.16. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $120.70 and a one year high of $173.37.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

