Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $325.27 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $340.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.82.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

