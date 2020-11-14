Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,282,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,806,000 after acquiring an additional 474,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.38 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.