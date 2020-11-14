Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the third quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $143.05.

