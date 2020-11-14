Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a negative net margin of 2,987.11%. On average, analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.40.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.