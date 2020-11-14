Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $57,045.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $57,045.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 18,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $51,923.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $57,677. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.82.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 191.01% and a negative net margin of 100.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

