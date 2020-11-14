Verso Co. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.97) Per Share (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Verso in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($1.97) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.33). B. Riley also issued estimates for Verso’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BWS Financial raised shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

NYSE VRS opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $317.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verso by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verso by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verso by 0.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Verso by 85.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Verso by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

