Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.11

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.11 and last traded at $62.25, with a volume of 67707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VWDRY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. HSBC lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

