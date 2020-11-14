VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VICI. TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut VICI Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Macquarie began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NYSE VICI opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

