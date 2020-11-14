Vipshop Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 21,989 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 320% compared to the average volume of 5,235 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vipshop from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

NYSE VIPS opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 11.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

