Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPCE. Credit Suisse Group raised Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

