Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VMUK. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) to a sector performer rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 151.89 ($1.98).

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 131.65 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.30. Virgin Money UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90).

In other Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 26,309 shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £23,415.01 ($30,591.86).

About Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L)

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

