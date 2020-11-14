Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954,933 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at $50,504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vistra by 57.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,887 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 289.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at $25,750,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

NYSE VST opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan acquired 41,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

