Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VCRA. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Vocera Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.46 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $178,228.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,604.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $131,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,051.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,540. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.