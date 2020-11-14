Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.80, but opened at $36.15. Vroom shares last traded at $37.57, with a volume of 89,985 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Vroom in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.09.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

